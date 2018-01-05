Visitors urged: Deepen your intentions

PEOPLE GOING TO CAMOMOT MUSEUM

AS MORE people are expected to visit the remains of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, the priest on top of the process for the prelate’s sainthood called on people to widen and deepen their intentions.

“Don’t just go there out of curiosity or as a tourist. What lead us there should be faith and the determination to emulate the life of Archbishop Camomot,” said Fr. Mhar Vincent Balili, the vice postulator of the candidate’s cause of sainthood.

Domus Teofilo, which houses the remains of Camomot as well as his personal belongings and writings, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Balili said the museum, which was completed last year, was purposely designed to educate people about the life and virtues of Camomot.

“In that way, people will know who Archbishop Camomot was. And from there, they pray and seek his intercession,” he said.

The skeletal remains of Camomot were exhumed from its old tomb on Wednesday and interred at the Domus Teofilo (House of Teofilo) the following day after a Mass was celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Camomot’s remains were placed on a fiber glass effigy and laid on a white coffin which was sealed by Palma.

The casket can be seen by people from the top since it was only covered with transparent glass.

“I hope people will not wonder why there’s a ribbon tied around the casket. That is a proof or a symbol that it was sealed by the archbishop and that no one can open it,” Balili explained.

Last Nov. 2017, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved the diocesan process for the cause of sainthood of Camomot.

The diocesan process includes gathering of documents and writings of Camomot, as well as the testimonies of witnesses who had personal encounters with the archbishop.

The next part would be the preparation of the Positio which would summarize the life and virtues of Camomot.

Camomot, fondly known as Monsignor Lolong, was known for his exceptional love for the poor.

In some instances, the Carcar City native pawned his episcopal ring and pectoral cross (the large crucifix worn by bishops) and gave the proceeds to the poor. The archbishop would also give away whatever he had to the needy.

Camomot died in a vehicular accident in San Fernando town on Sept. 27, 1988. He was 74.

The Archdiocese of Cebu ruled that the heroic virtues demonstrated by Archbishop Camomot are worthy of sainthood.

If soon canonized, Camomot will become the third Filipino saint after St. Lorenzo Ruiz and Calungsod.