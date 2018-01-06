Cash rich Gov‘s Cup volleyball and basketball tourneys set

THE inaugural Governor’s Cup Volleyball Tournament and the second Governor’s Cup Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament are the two banner events of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) for this year.

CPSC executive director Atty. Ramil Abing revealed that the Governor’s Cup Volleyball Tournament will kick off on February 18, while the second Governor’s Cup Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities hoopfest will unfold on April 15.

Unlike its predecessor, the Gov. Gwen Garcia Unity Volleyball (GUV) Cup which was last held in 2009, the Governor’s Cup volleyball will only have one division, the women’s 18-under category. Competing teams will also be divided into different brackets unlike the GUV’s Cup which has different divisions both male and female and was divided into different clusters.

The CPSC purposely made it an 18-under-only meet to discover young volleyball talents and bolster the development of the sport in the grassroots level.

“This tournament will be focusing on the grassroots level, that’s the difference between the Governor’s Cup and GUV’s Cup,” Abing told Cebu Daily News.

More than 30 cities and municipalities will be battling for the whopping P300,000 champion’s purse. The three runners-up will receive P200,000; P100,000; and P50,000, respectively.

The venue of the volleyball tournament’s opening is yet to be announced.

To prepare for the upcoming tournament, the CPSC will be holding a refresher course for coaches and trainers from the participating cities and municipalities on January 25 to 27 at the Mandaue Sports Complex. Abing said that topnotch volleyball officials from Manila will facilitate the refresher course.

Meanwhile, the second Governors Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball tournament according to Abing, has already attracted 40 plus teams compared to last year’s 38 squads. The tournament which is open for players 21 and under had a successful inaugural year with the municipality of Minglanilla winning the crown after beating Consolacion in the finals series, 2-1.

The champion team this year will pocket P500,000 while the three runners-up will get P300,000; P200,000; and P100,000, respectively.

The event will open on April 15 at the Cebu Coliseum.