Carbon cops waiting for doc to check on ‘abducted’ student found in Liloan

11:44 PM January 8th, 2018

By: Futch Anthony Inso, January 8th, 2018 11:44 PM

Officers of the Carbon Police Precinct were waiting for a doctor at the Liloan Police Station to examine 21-year-old female college student, who was found in this northern Cebu town 15 hours after she was reported to have been abducted in Cebu City on Monday.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, Carbon Police Precinct chief, said that they were still trying to get the details of the reported abduction from the victim.
Mandal said that they would also follow the doctor’s recommendations after she would be examined if they would bring the victim to a hospital’s Pink Room.

Mandal and Carbon police officers proceeded to the Liloan Police Station a few hours after learning that a Barangay Jubay official had brought the victim to the town’s police station.

Barangay Jubay Councilman Avil Goc-ong said earlier that the victim claimed that she escaped from her abductors and managed to seek help from people from the barangay.

Goc-ong said she was found in Barangay Jubay at past 8 p.m. and brought her to the police station.

