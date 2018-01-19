The designer behind Daanbantayan’s Sinulog Festival Queen’s viral costume

MARK Barry Luche still can’t believe that the handcrafted costume he created for Daanbantayan’s Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 Isabel Luche got everyone’s attention and made waves online.

“Wala ko mag expect, of course. Nindot sa feeling nga naay maka appreciate ug maka admire sa imoha,” the 41-year-old designer told Cebu Daily News.

(I didn’t expect it. It is a nice feeling that people appreciate and admire your work).

Luche, who graduated Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education (BSED), said the costume speaks of diversity since he incorporated a church, a mosque, native huts, and a heritage house in every side of the ballgown.

“Ang ako man gud nga concept sa sayaw is “Gugma ug kalinaw alang sa tibook kalibutan’,” said Luche, who is also the choreographer of the dancing contingent of Tribu Kandaya, representing Daanbantayan. (The concept of our dance is about love and peace for the whole world).

“Whatever religion we have, when paying homage to the Santo Niño we become united,” he added.

And since the country is known for its rice fields, coconut trees and the famous Banaue Rice Terraces, these were also included in the design of the gown.

“Naglingkod ko nag-atubang ko sa ballgown ug mao ang sulod sa hunahuna ang (I was sitting while facing the ballgown and that was what came to mind),” said Luche who studied fashion designing for three months at the Cora Doloroso Career Center.

He said it took him two weeks to finish the ballgown which he called “Mother Nature.” The overall cost, including labor costs, is around P6,000.

Luche said he used light materials like foam, rubber mat and recycled items from the props of their dancing contingent.

RENEWED LIFE

This is not the first time Luche created a gown for a Sinulog Festival Queen. In 2010, he made an underwater-themed costume for Moalboal’s Festival Queen, which eventually won Best in Costume.

“I am very much proud. Akoa na (That is mine). It is my creation,” he said.

Luche, who comes from a family of politicians, revealed a setback that once derailed his career in designing. He got into drugs sometime in 1998, when he was already at the peak of being a designer and choreographer.

“I was a victim of drug addiction. My life was already negative that time,” said Luche, who is a nephew of Daaanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot.

He said he asked his father Teodoro, a town councilor that time, and his mother Dolores to bring him to a drug rehabilitation center in 2000.

“I realized that it is not yet too late. I had still a lot of time to start all over again,” he said.

Luche spent six months under rehabilitation. Those who used to berate him and call him names such as “drug addict” and “thief” now praise him because of his achievements.

All these experiences taught him to become stronger and have more faith in the Señor Santo Niño.

“Mas taas akong value ron nga motudlo sa mga bata regarding the life of a drug addict. Not to influence them but to make them aware of what the illegal drugs did to me,” he said.

He said he owes it to his family who has been supportive and accepting of him.

“There is really hope in life,” Luche added.