DJ shot in the head by unidentified gunman in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 20,2024 - 11:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who reportedly works as a bar DJ, died after he was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant along the General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City on Saturday dawn, April 20, 2024.

The victim was identified as Junrey Jimeno, 27, a resident of T. Padilla, Cebu City.

Jimeno reportedly makes a living as a DJ in a bar in Cebu City.

The fatal shooting happened along the road at past 5:00 a.m.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jephta Jumawan, investigator on case, narrated that a companion of the victim told police that the victim just got off from work at the time of the incident.

The two were reportedly on their way to retrieve the DJ’s motorcycle parked at a nearby food establishment when they were approached by an individual onboard a motorcycle.

After this, the driver allegedly shot Jimeno once on the head which caused him to collapse on the ground.

Meanwhile, the assailant immediately fled away on his motorcycle to the north direction.

According to Jumawan, the victim died on the spot due to his injuries after being assessed by emergency responders.

He added that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages facing the area where the shooting took place.

The victim’s girlfriend reportedly told police that Jimeno had no enemies who could be responsible for his death.

The victim’s father, Reynaldo, also said that the DJ was on his way to get his motorcycle to head home after work on early Saturday morning.

Relatives of the victim believed that jealousy could be the possible motive behind the shooting.

As of this writing, personnel of the Abellana Police Station are conducting a deeper investigation to identify the suspect and determine the motive behind Jimeno’s killing.

