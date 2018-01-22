Capitol to set up help desk for OFWs

A help desk for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will soon open in the Capitol Compound.

This after the Cebu Provincial Government and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to set up one in order to facilitate on delivering services and programs catered for OFWs.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) secretary Silvestre Bello III, who also sits as the chairperson of OWWA’s board of trustees, represented OWWA while Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III for the Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome this development. Nalipay gyud ta nga gipili ang Cebu (We’re glad that Cebu was chosen),” said Davide.

Also present in the MOA signing were Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, OWWA deputy administrator Josefino Torres, and Rep. Jesulito Manalo, chairperson of the House committee on overseas workers affairs.