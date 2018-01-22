Cops nab 53-year-old woman, net P1M worth of shabu in Ermita bust

A 53-year-old woman was arrested and P1 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated in a joint anti-illegal drug operation on Monday in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Kim Gonzales of Sitio Avocado, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City was caught with 2 large packs and a medium pack of suspected shabu weighing 86 grams, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1 million, said Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla, chief of Opao Police Precinct or Police Station 5 of THE Mandaue City Police Office.

Parilla, who led the joint operation of the Mandaue City Police Office and Cebu City Police Office against Gonzales, said that they conducted the operation after one of their police assets identified Gonzales as allegedly the source of supply of drugs in Mandaue City.

He said that they would have conducted the operation on Sunday if not for the rain and the traffic, and the suspect changing the venue from Mandaue to Cebu City.

He said he coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Carbon Police Precinct and planned the operation to arrest Gonzales on Monday morning.

Gonzales refused to comment when asked by Cebu Daily News about the allegations against her and of her arrest.

Gonzales was detained at the Opao Police Precinct pending the filing of charges.