PENRO: Talisay City generates most trash in Cebu province

A 2017 waste characteristics and analysis study of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) revealed that Cebu province has generated trash at a rate of 1.2 million kilograms per day.

The study, conducted last October, excludes the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Data from PENRO also identified the top three local government units (LGUs) producing the most trash in the province.

Among the 51 towns and cities of Cebu, Talisay City generates the most trash at a rate of 99,000 kilograms per day, followed by Consolacion town at a rate of 74,400 kilograms of trash per day, and Toledo City, at a rate of 71,000 kilograms per day.

Newly appointed PENRO officer-in-charge Jayson Lozano reminds Cebu residents to minimize producing waste. “Please be responsible enough to throw and segregate your trash properly,” said Lozano.