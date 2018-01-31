Search for article

Construction worker stabbed dead by youngsters

02:45 PM January 31st, 2018

By: Chris Ligan, January 31st, 2018 02:45 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU- A construction worker was found dead in a vacant lot in Sitio Guisi, Barangay Agus on Wednesday midnight.

The victim, Jeffrey Cosep, 25, a resident of Sitio Ibabao of the same barangay, sustained three stabbed wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Cosep visited his co-workers and had a drinking spree prior to the incident.

The victim left the group past midnight. Based on the account of some witnesses, he was ganged up by a group of unidentified youngsters, including minors.

PO2 Dan Gacoscosim, the city’s homicide investigator, told that the crime scene happened to be a place frequented by fraternity and gang members in the area.

