Acting jail warden: “Money inside CPDRC is prohibited”

The first greyhound operation conducted in Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) this year yielded several contraband and led to the discovery of a metal vault containing P257, 200.

This prompted newly appointed CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi to refer the matter to Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III to decide whether sanctions will be imposed on inmates for stashing money inside the jail.

Based on CPDRC rules and regulations, money inside the facility is considered a contraband.

The vault was found inside the penitentiary’s canteen.

Legaspi said that the money found inside the vault comes from the inmates’ cooperative.

“But that money should not be inside. I’ll go back and inform the governor about this. The vault should not be inside where the inmates are because it means they have access (to the money),” said Legaspi.

Aside from the vault, 26 small sachets containing shabu, several drug paraphernalia such as aluminum tin foils and scoops, and money amounting to P1,505 were confiscated from the inmates.

Most of the seized shabu were found in the cell of high-profiled inmate and suspected drug lord, Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro.

Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) commander Mario Baquiran Jr. said they will be probing further to see if Alvaro owns the illegal drugs found in his cell.