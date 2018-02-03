ATS, Monterey School of Talisay bag CYBL titles

Games today (Talisay Sports Complex)

1:00 pm – UV vs. USC North (Under 15 Division 1)

2:15 pm – UV vs. SHS-Ateneo de Cebu (Under 12 Division 1)

ALOCILLO Training School (ATS) and Monterey School of Talisay had themselves successful weekends as they captured championships in their respective divisions in the 3rd Conference of the Cebu Youth Basketball League 2017.

ATS got the best of the University of the Visayas-B, 38-27, to reign supreme in the Under-15 Division 2.

The game was close all throughout until the fourth when ATS took full control of the match with their stifling defense that held UV to a mere two points during the final canto as the former pulled away with a 12-2 run to claim the win and the title.

John Vercide and Spencer Gonzales led ATS with nine and seven points, respectively.

Monterey School on the other hand, clobbered One on One, 73-45, to hoist the trophy in the Under-12 Division 2 class.

As close as the previous game was, this one was a one-sided affair from the very start as Monterey School surged ahead, 28-9, after the first and never looked back.

Kian Floyd Reyes led the way for Monterey School with 25 points while Chiro Abalos pumped in 20.

In the semifinals of the Under-10 division, UV blew away St. Benedict, 34-15, to arrange a championship showdown with Don Bosco.

Today’s games will be highlighted by the championship match-up between the University of the Visayas and the University of San Carlos North in the Under-15 Division 1 wherein a fierce backcourt battle will be waged between Baby Lancer star Steve Nash Enriquez and National University-bound, Reinhard Jumamoy of USC North.