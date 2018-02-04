Talisay sand and gravel collector found dead

A sand and gravel collector died after he was struck by his neighbor with a shovel on his head, Sunday dawn.

Rolando Cabando, 51, was found lifeless near a river in Zone 5, Barangay Biason, Talisay City around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

SPO1 Jason del Ocampo, of the Homicide Division of the Talisay City Police Station, said Cabando was mauled before he was killed.

Ocampo said they are now looking for a certain Edgar de Jesus who was last seen with Cabando.

Police investigation showed that Cabando, who was then armed with a bolo, visited De Jesus in his residence and the two started to argue over a still undetermined cause.

Del Ocampo said that De Jesus and two still unidentified cohorts reportedly followed Cabando while the victim was heading home.

Police investigation showed that it was de Jesus who repeatedly hit Cabando with a shovel on the head while his two companions held the victim.

A barangay resident Elsa Rabaca was the one who found Cabando’s lifeless body along the riverbank, Sunday dawn. Rabaca sought the help of barangay tanods who also reported the discovery of the victim’s body to the police.