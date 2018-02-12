Mini bus plunges into a ravine in Barili

Road ACCIDENT

AT least ten people were injured after a mini bus fell into a 30-ft ravine in Barangay Sayaw, Barili town, Sunday night.

The passenger vehicle from Cebu City, which was on its way to the town of Dumanjug, crashed into a roadside barrier and plunged into the cliff at around 11 p.m. after the driver reportedly lost control of the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PO3 Gilbert Encabo of the Barili Police Station, the mini bus owned by Chan Transit was driven by 38-year-old Jennifer Manigsasa who told police that the vehicle’s steering wheel malfunctioned just as he was traversing a curved portion of the road along Barangay Sayaw.

The bus headed straight to the cliff with its front portion hitting the ground below.

The victims were identified as Mauro Evañez, 51, married of Barangay Canyoko, Dumanjug; Elmer Oraga,42, married of Barangay Minolos, Barili; Ma. Fe Delombar,55, of Barangay Sayaw, Barili; Robinson Campo, 41, of Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City; Jay Ann Ofteria,17, of Barangay Minolos, Barili; Analyn Zamora, 21, of Barangay Dul-dol, Dumanjug; Rommel Besario, 25, of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental; and Juvy Temblor, 45, and Junard Gomez, 28, both of Libertad, Negros Occidental.

The driver and his passengers sustained injuries in different parts of their bodies but were declared in stable condition at the Barili District Hospital where they were rushed by a rescue team from Barili who immediately responded to the alarm.

A two-year-old child, who was on board the bus, miraculously survived the accident unscathed as her mother held tightly her in her arms and covered her while the vehicle plunged several feet from the road.

The driver, Manigsasa, was brought to the Barili Police Station for temporary detention pending results of an investigation into the incident and the possible filing of a case against him.

The town of Barili is located some 61 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Meanwhile the driver of a tourist van that figured in a road accident along Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando town last Saturday which injured nine Chinese nationals was released from detention after the foreigners showed no interest in pursuing a case against him.

According to PO3 marjuquin Missuari of the San Fernando Police Station, an amicable settlement was reached by 52-year-old driver, Ciriaco Soson Jr. of King Ace Travel and Tours Inc. and his passengers who were released from the hospital after being treated for injuries.

The Chinese tourists are now reportedly in Bohol for the continuation of their Philippine travel.