Pray for preservation of life, family

Palma urges flock

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma has called on the people to join the dawn procession and Mass on February 24, Saturday, to seek divine intervention amid the spate of drug-related killings in the country as well as the proposed policies that threaten human life, marriage, and family.

In a circular dated February 10, the 67-year-old prelate said the early morning event dubbed as “Walk for Life with Mary” is aimed at asking God, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, to preserve the country from all forms of evil.

“We shall call upon the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of Cebu, to intercede for us during this crucial time in our country, to protect the sanctity of life and family, the weak and vulnerable, the unborn children and those who suffer from addiction, violence, and injustice,” Palma said.

“Let us be one in lifting our prayers to God, the giver of life,” he added.

The “Walk for Life with Mary” will start at 4 a.m. with a procession from Fuente Osmeña in uptown Cebu City to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where the Holy Mass will be celebrated by Palma at 5:30 a.m.

Representatives from the different parishes, schools, and other institutions in Cebu are expected to join the activity.

Similar events will also be held simultaneously in Manila, Cagayan de Oro, Laguna, and Tarlac.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will lead the activity in Manila, and is expected to preside over the Holy Mass at the Qurino Grandstand.

Fe Barino, chairperson of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity, said prayer is a powerful tool to confront various threats against life, marriage, and family.

The Catholic Chuch, in particular, voiced out concerns over the series of killings in the country since the war on drugs was started by President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2016. Church leaders also opposed the different bills that destroy the sanctity of life such as divorce.

Those who will join the prayer walk on Saturday are encouraged to bring candles and rosaries.

An image of the Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu will be used during the procession.

The event is organized by the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas and the Episcopal Commission on Lay Apostolate (ECLA) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.