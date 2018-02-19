Lapu cops told: Reduce motor-riding crimes

OYAO AMBUSH

Lapu-Lapu City Police are ordered to focus on reducing the crimes caused by motorcycle-riding criminals.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) regional director, said this amid the killing of former Agus Barangay Captain, Remegio “Bo” Oyao, who was ambushed by motorcycle-riding assailants on Sunday.

Quenery also said that he had directed the Lapu-Lapu City police to make a thorough investigation on the killing and to find leads to solve the crime.

Supt. Rey Tiempo, deputy city director for administration (DCDA) of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said they were reviewing the footage from the security cameras in the crime scene to get any lead in the killers of Oyao.

Tiempo also said that they were also looking at the personal and business angle in the killing because Oyao had no links with illegal drugs and they had already removed him from their drug watchlist.

However, he said they are not discounting the possibility that the attack was drug-related.

Oyao was shot dead on Sunday by two men on a motorcycle.

The shooter took advantage of Oyao, who was driving his F-150 pickup truck being stuck in traffic.

Oyao, was indicted in an illegal drug case but this was later dismissed. His brother Washington Oyao was killed by unidentified assailants last Sept. 2016 while another brother Donie Oyao was also shot dead at Marigondon early last year.