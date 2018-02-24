Cordova shooting: Two fired workers suspects in supervisor’s killing

Police are looking for two fired workers of a septage services company after they were identified as the prime suspects in the killing of their 48-year-old former supervisor, who terminated them a few months ago.

Alfredo Nadera, 42, of Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town, was caught on the security camera fleeing after he allegedly shot dead his former supervisor, Roman Tecson of Bulacan on Friday outside an establishment in Barangay Pilipog in Cordova, said Senior Insp. Clemente Ceralde, Cordova Police Station chief in a phone interview on Saturday.

Video footage from the security camera of the establishment where the shooting took place showed Alfredo Nadera and his nephew, Edcel Nadera, fleeing from the crime scene.

Ceralde said Alfredo was identified as the alleged shooter while Edcel acted as the alleged lookout and the alleged driver of the getaway motorcycle.

Ceralde said after identifying the Naderas, the Cordova police then went to their homes to arrest them but the suspects were not there.

Ceralde said that their investigation showed that Tecson was drinking with friends including the suspect in an establishment in Barangay Pilipog.

Witnesses told police that at past 8 p.m., Alfredo Nadera left the group and at 8:30 p.m., Tecson excused himself from the group to go to the restroom outside the establishment to relieve himself.

But as he went outside, Alfredo allegedly waylaid the victim and allegedly shot him in the body and allegedly finished him off in the head when he fell to the ground.

Alfredo then allegedly walked casually away from the area and escaped on a motorcycle driven by Edcel.

Tecson was rushed to the Mactan Doctors Hospital but doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Ceralde said that Alfredo and Edcel were terminated from the septage services company by Tecson a few months ago.

Police were still looking for the suspects.