OFW killed while driving trailer truck in Saudi Arabia

A 57-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW), who is a native of Oslob town, Cebu, was killed in a road mishap in Shaybah, Saudi Arabia past 11 a.m., on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Calixto Cabanlit, a trailer truck driver.

Roy Lapingcao, co-worker of Cabanlit, told Cebu Daily News that Cabanlit was driving a water tank trailer truck and negotiated a steep hill when the vehicle’s engine and brakes malfunctioned.

The truck, carrying a heavy load, rolled down a hill.

In a short phone interview, Leonila Cabanlit, wife of the victim, said that she is still waiting for the call from the employer of her husband.

Cabanlit was employed with Br. CAT International Co. Limited for almost 27 years.