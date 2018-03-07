Sandara Park surprised her fans on Wednesday after she got her own Twitter emoji.

The 33-year old Korean actress is part of the trending topics on Twitter not just in the Philippines but worldwide.

Park tweeted, “#Dara” on her Twitter at 12:44 p.m with 2,375 retweets and 6,544 likes as of 3 p.m on Wednesday.

The Korean star with Twitter account named @krungy21 has five million followers on Twitter.

The hashtag #Dara, follows with an emoji which looks like a small letter “d” with her popular palm tree hairstyle on the top of the emoji.

As of this writing, Twitter has not yet officially announced how and why Park was able to get her own Twitter emoji.

Some Korean pop fans and netizens claimed that Park is the second Kpop star who has Twitter emoji after boy group Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) in 2016.

Park started her career in the Philippines when she became a runner up in Star Circle Quest in 2004.

She was the former love team of Star Circle Quest winner Hero Angeles.

Park then became one of the members of 2NE1, a popular female group in South Korea which disbanded in 2016.

At present, Park stars the film, “Cheese in the Trap” with Park Hae Jin, Oh Yeon-Seo, and Park Ki-Woong.