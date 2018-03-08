3 dead, 4 hurt in 3 accidents

Compostela, Minglanilla, Oslob

Road accidents in two days in three towns in Cebu claimed three lives and injured four others in a span of 24 hours.

The first accident happened at Compostela town in northern Cebu where a man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a van-for-hire along the national road in Sitio Haika, Barangay Poblacion at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celso Quiros Jr., 57, of Barangay Poblacion, Compostela suffered fatal injuries to the body after he was thrown off his bike when the van-for-hire hit his bike and when he fell on the ground was also hit by a motorcycle who crashed on the road, said SPO3 Larry Fernandez of the Compostela Police Station.

The motorcycle driver, Reynel Tajor of Consolacion town suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The van-for-hire driver, Hermie Pacer of legal age was detained at the Compostela Police Station where he surrendered after the accident.

At 7 p.m. in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, an Isuzu Elf, driven by Virgilio Hisola of legal age of Barangay Mayana, Barili town, collided with a Honda Sedan as he overtook another vehicle and then slammed into the tricycle parked at the side of the road and then hit another oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Hilux before being stopped, said SPO3 Oliver Dacua of the Minglanilla Police Station.

Unfortunately, the tricycle driver, Teodoro Esperito, 56, was on his tricycle as it was parked at the side of the road and he died when the Isuzu Elf slammed into the tricycle causing it to overturn.

Espirito’s wife, two-year-old and three-year-old children, who were also inside the tricycle were injured in the accident.

Hisola left his vehicle and fled the accident site. He was later turned over to the Minglanilla Police Station by the owner of the vehicle.

About 16 hours later, a 70-year-old woman died after she was ran over by a speeding Ceres bus in Oslob town in southern Cebu at past 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Floriana Ferolino died after a bus hit her when she crossed the national road after disembarking from a pedicab, said PO1 Julius Sumilhig of the Oslob Police STation.

Sumilhig said that Judy Minque, 36, of Villahermoso, Negros Oriental, did not notice the victim crossing the street as she was partly hidden by the pedicab.

Minque surrendered to the Oslob Police Station after the accident.

Sumilhig said that the victims and the driver had agreed to an amicable settlement with the driver agreeing to shoulder the burial expenses of the victim.