Lee Dong Wook and Suzy are dating

LOVE is in the air among Korean stars.

After Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon earlier this week, Korean pop star Suzy and “Goblin” star Lee Dong Wook are reported to be dating.

In a report released by a K-pop news site, Koreaboo, Lee Dong Wook’s agency, King Kong Entertainment confirmed his relationship with the Korean actress.

The agency’s statement reads, “Lee Dong Wook and Suzy met each other at a private gathering recently and are getting to know one another with mutual fondness.”

Both stars also prove that age does not matter in a relationship.

Lee Dong Wook is 36 years old while Suzy is 23 years old.

Suzy was in a relationship with “Legend of the Blue Sea” actor Lee Min Ho but they broke up late last year.