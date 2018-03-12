Gonzales: “Osmeña has no authority to order return of JOs”

Jerome Gonzales, head of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu province, emphasized that suspended Toledo City John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña cannot order the return of 120 job order (JO) employees who were laid off on Friday.

In a statement released by Osmeña, he announced that all job-order employees of the Toledo City Hospital to report to work today.

It was Acting Mayor Antonio Yapha Jr. who issued a memorandum for the 40-bed hospital to downgrade its operations to a 12-bed capacity.

According to Gonzales, Osmeña lacks authority to order the return of the employees while he is suspended.

“It’s not a return to work order. It’s just an advise on what to do,” the DILG head said.