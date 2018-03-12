Fisherman rescued after 27 hours at sea

A 72-year-old fisherman was rescued after his pumpboat capsized off the waters of San Remigio town, northern Cebu on Monday dawn.

Egleserio Arcabal, the fisherman, who is a resident of Purok Uno, Barangay Anapog of the same town, spent more than a day drifting at sea.

Rommel Lerasan, San Remegio Bantay Dagat head, said that Arcabal sailed past 2 a.m. on Sunday. Due to strong waves, his boat capsized.

He was rescued by fisherfolks of Barangay Maravilla, Tabuelan, a neighboring town, at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Personnel from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of San Remegio immediately went to Tabuelan upon learning of his rescue and treated him accordingly.