The Mandaue City government has installed a P6-million light-emitting diode (LED) screen at a portion of the multi-level parking building in front of its city hall.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said that the LED screen will be used to flash announcements from the local government, as well as traffic and weather updates.

“It’s good to have a venue for people to be informed of the developments within the city and everything for their welfare,” said Quisumbing.