Americans have nothing to worry in Cebu, says consul general

The consul general of the United States of America assured its citizens that they have nothing to worry about their safety in Cebu.

U.S. Consul General Russel Brown said they should nonetheless not let their guards down.

“Just continue to be vigilant even as I assure our American citizens that they are safe in Cebu,” he said in an interview.

Brown, along with US Consul Agent Glenn Loop, visited the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) on Thursday to personally thanked local police officials of ensuring the safety of all people, including the Americans.

“I rely heavily on you (the police) to make our citizens safe. You put everything on the line for the service of the people,” Brown said.

Last year, the US embassy issued a travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid travels to Cebu and Bohol provinces in Central Visayas because of kidnapping threats in these areas.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) had repeatedly announced that they have not received direct threats in the region.

At present, Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo, director of the Cebu provincial police, said the internal security status of the province states that “terrorist attack is possible but not likely.”

Okubo said Cebu is a safe place to travel and reside.