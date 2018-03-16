Another inmate found hanging in CPDRC

A 61-year-old inmate of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) was found with a rope tied around his neck at past 6 a.m. on Friday.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi identified the inmate as Rodrigo Dechosa, who is a defendant in a parricide case.

It was the nurse, Lizardo Lagaras, who discovered the body of Dechosa, who was treated in the infirmary prior to his death.

Based on the medical records, Dechosa was suffering from hypertension and was recommended for orthopaedic consultation.

“The foregoing can be gleaned that victim has been suffering severe pain that might cause to trigger in ending his life by committing suicide as his suffering may be unbearable for him to endure,” the CPDRC incident report stated.

Last week, an inmate was also found hanging at the detention facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The inmate was identified as Eutiquio Moranto, 52, a native of Consuelo town in Camotes Island, Cebu, who was in a kneeling position and facing one of the CPDRC’s gates.