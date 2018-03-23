Asturias vice mayor dies of lung cancer

The incumbent vice mayor of Asturias town in northwestern Cebu, Alan Adlawan, has died due to lung cancer on March 23, early morning.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Asturias mayor Jose Antonio Pintor said Adlawan spent his last moments in a private hospital in Cebu City surrounded by his family.

Pintor also said the news greatly saddened him.

“He died at 2:45 a.m. He’s great loss to the town of Asturias. He was the former mayor of Asturias and he led this simple fishing town to progress,” said Pintor.

Adlawan is Pintor’s running mate in the May 2016 national elections under the Garcia-led One-Cebu Party.

Adlawan was first elected as mayor in 2007.

He died at the age of 56.