Heightened alert at Cebu Bus Terminal

AROUND 100 employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol will be deployed at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) next week as part of added security measures to be employed at the terminal as the country celebrates Holy Week.

According to CSBT Security Management Head, Jonathan Tumulak, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also augment security at the terminal as thousands of passengers board buses to go home to their respective towns and cities in the province.

CSBT will go on heightened alert beginning Wednesday, March 28.

Tumulak together with Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) Assistant Regional Director Alita Pulga met with bus operators at CSBT yesterday where they urged bus operators and drivers to help secure their passengers.

Tumulak urged drivers and passengers to be vigilant and to calmly report any suspicious persons or incidents to authorities without causing panic.