Asturias vice mayor succumbs to cancer

ASTURIAS town Vice Mayor Alan Adlawan succumed to cancer yesterday at age 56.

“He died past 2:00 a.m., and I just received the information at 2:45 a.m. He’s a great loss to the town of Asturias. He was the former mayor of Asturias and he led this simple fishing town to progress,” Asturias Mayor Jose Antonio Pintor said .

He said Adlawan spent his last moments in a private hospital in Cebu City surrounded by his family.

“Vice Mayor Adlawan was admitted at Cebu Doctors Hospital in Cebu City last Monday (March 19) due to his worsening condition,” said Pintor.

“His lung cancer, on his right lung chamber, was first discovered in June 2017. And it was already on stage 4,” he said.

Adlawan’s remains were immediately transferred from Cebu City to Asturias yesterday.

The family is still finalizing arrangements for his wake and burial.

“Mayor Adlawan wanted to be cremated but his mother opposes it. The family will still discuss further about it,” Pintor stated.

Adlawan was Pintor’s running mate during the May 2016 National Elections under the Garcia- led One Cebu party.

This is Adlawan’s first term as the vice-mayor of Asturias.

“We’re really partners in the political arena. That’s also why I feel sad with his departure,” said Pintor.

Adlawan first entered in politics as a councilor of Balamban, a neighboring town of Asturias, in 2001.

He was elected mayor of Asturias town in 2007, when Pintor was then a councilor.

DILG

Department of Interior and Local Government – 7 (DILG-7) Regional Director, Rene Burdeos, said Rene Yaras (One-Cebu), the number one councilor who garnered 13, 832 votes in the May 2016 elections, will be the vice mayor of Asturias.

“The death of their vice mayor entails a permanent vacancy so by operation of law, their number one councilor, or the councilor with the most number of votes in the May 2016 elections, will automatically assume the post,” explained Burdeos.