Ateneo de Cebu, DBTC still unbeaten in Hyundai Cup

DEFENDING champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and runner-up Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) seemed to be headed for another showdown as they both end at the top of the standings after the first day of the Hyundai Cup 2018 Champions League held at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Both teams won their respective assignments to post similar 2-0-0 win-draw-loss records.

The Magis Eagles blanked the visiting Great Oak Manor (GOM), 3-0, courtesy of Christian Lumapas, Yushiki Yamaguchi and Chris Osawa, then squeaked past Abellana National School (ANS), 1-0.

DBTC, on the other hand, routed Paref Springdale, 5-1, then dealt GOM its second loss via a 2-1 decision.

Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) is at current third place with a 1-1-0 card. It lambasted Paref Springdale, 5-1, then ended its game against ANS in a 1-all draw.

At fourth to sixth places respectively are ANS (0-1-1), GOM (0-0-2), and Paref Springdale (0-0-2).