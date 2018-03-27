No big bash: Duterte to mark 73rd birthday at home with family

Just like in previous years, President Rodrigo Duterte will celebrate his 73rd birthday on Wednesday at home in Davao City.

“Mayor Rody will be celebrating his birthday at home, with his family,” Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He has never been known to throw lavish birthday parties even when he was mayor of Davao City,” Go added.

During his 72nd birthday, the President enjoyed his private time with his loved ones.

“Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy,” Go said.

Go, Duterte’s most trusted aide who has served him since 1998, wished a “healthy life” for the President.

“Ang wish ko po para kay Boss ay long and healthy life para patuloy siyang makapagsilbi sa bayan. At sana mabigyan pa siya ng mas mahabang panahon upang makasama ang kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay,” he said.