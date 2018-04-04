Tabok fire victims to receive financial assistance

Almost 500 individuals were affected by the fire that razed 21 houses in Sitio Upper, Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City on Tuesday night.

Two persons, including a fireman, sustained burns while they were dousing the fire at one of the residential houses.

Aside from the houses gutted by fire, a factory of a rattan furniture company was also damaged.

Pablo Bontuyan, one of the workers in the furniture company, felt worried as he could no longer work.

“Mangita na lang siguro mi ani og laing katrabahoan aron mabuhi (we will probably find another job for us to live),” said Bontuyan.

The affected individuals are temporarily sheltered at Tabok National High School, where they are served with free meals through the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) in coordination with the barangay officials and workers.

CSWS head Jessie Perez said that the house owners and renters will receive financial assistance from the Mandaue City Government.

The damage caused by the fire was estimated at P3.8 million.