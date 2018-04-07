Medellin stays clean, advances to quarterfinals in Governor’s Cup

Medellin capped off the elimination stage of the Governor’s Cup Inter Cities-Municipalities Volleyball Tournament with a dominating win over Santa Fe, 25-13, 25-17, at their home court at the Medellin Sports Complex, northern Cebu yesterday.

Medellin had a perfect record in the north division bracket three with 4-0 (win-loss) to breeze through to the quarterfinal round. The team was headed by its Palarong Pambansa-bound ace spiker, 16-year-old Stephanie Bustrillos, who put on a dominating performance by logging in 19 points with seven blocks.

The host squad started off hot by leading two points early in the first set. They stretched their lead to as much as nine points, 19-10, behind Bustrillo’s seven points including the set point.

In the second set, Bustrillos scored 12 points including four successive points to provide Medellin a lofty lead, 17-11, all the way to winning the match against the hapless Santa Fe squad.

She will compete for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur from April 15 to 21 after she and several players from Cebu Province and Mandaue City were picked up by the champion team, University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) that played for Cebu City.

Bustrillos and the rest of Cviraa’s 600 plus athletes bound for the Palarong Pambansa departed yesterday for Vigan.

Medellin town Councilor Al Lim was elated by the promising performance his team had during the elimination stage and in return, promised to continue giving them full support.

Joining Medellin in the quarterfinals is Tabogon with its 2-2 record after nosing out Santa Fe via the point quotient as both teams had the same

standings.

Tabogon beat Bogo City, 25-19, 25-22, in the other match held at the Medellin Sports Complex.

Bogo City and Tuburan both have 1-3 cards.