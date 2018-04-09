CSBT to implement shorter trip intervals

South-bound passengers will no longer have to wait for hours for their trips. That is if the plan of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) management to cut to 15 minutes the gap between trips gets implemented.

Joey Herrera, Cebu South Bus Terminal head, said that management decided to implement shorter gaps between trips for the convenience of passengers especially during peak seasons and holidays.

Currently, buses leave the facility between 30 minutes to one hour. On peak seasons and holidays like the recent Holy Week break, passengers waited for three to five hours for their trips.

“There really is a need to change the schedules of buses. I think one thing to improve on is the schedule of trips,” said Herrera.

Herrera said the terminal earned P330,000 from the 2,220 bus trips during the Holy Week.

The CSBT head admitted that they lacked buses on Holy Wednesday, resulting in the long wait for passengers to get a ride.

“Nakapadagan gani mi og two Kaohsiung buses going to Carcar kay kuwang ang bus,” Herrera added.

Herrera said that they could suggest to bus operators to have bus trips every 15-minutes from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“Kanang alas otso sa gabii, ang mga drivers ana naka duha na ka round trips so kapoy na sila or the bus init pa ang ligid mao nga ilang papahuwayon og dugay. Mao na usa sa atong nakita nga dapat naay right scheduling. (We will suggest) nga sa afternoon dili nalang sila mobiyahe ari nalang sa gabii (because there are many passengers during the evening),” Herrera said.

(At eight in the evening the drivers have already made two round trips and they are by that time already tired. They need to rest and they need to let their tires to cool down. So we need right scheduling. We will suggest that they should have lesser trips in the afternoon and more trips during the evening)

Herrera said they are expecting another influx of passengers at the CSBT next month when passengers return to their respective towns for the Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay elections.