MISS MANDAUE 2018 PAGEANT BEGINS WITH MEDIA’S CHOICE PRESENTATION

THE MISS Mandaue 2018 pageant kicked off with a Question and Answer session with members of Cebu media for the Media’ Choice Award last Tuesday (April 17) at Maayo Hotel in Mandaue City.

Three out of 12 girls got the nod from the judges.

The Media’s Choice Award was given to Candidate No. 10 Phoebe T. Godinez, 19, a senior high school graduate of Science and Technology Education Center (STEC) in Lapu-Lapu City.

“I researched on same-sex marriage, the drug problem, and all that. I was asked about a different topic, but it’s okay,” Godinez told reporters in an interview.

Godinez is not a newbie to pageantry. She was crowned as Binibining Toledo 2017 and finished fourth runner-up in Miss Lapu-Lapu City 2016.

Candidate No. 12 Gabriella Carballo was first runner-up in the Media’s Choice Award while Candidate No. 1 Charyzah Esparrago was second runner-up.

“We read up on current events not only pertaining to Mandaue but also global issues to prepare for this event,” Carballo said.

“The pressure was on since day one. Everybody says that we are a tough batch and I see it, too. All of us are bent on winning the crown,” Esparrago said.

The other candidates are Regine Garcia, Shelley Lee, Jean Olive Zoilo, Carneah Basmayor, Mary Ann Antigua, Lyre Lyka Panis, Frances Jade Pino, Ma. Angelica Pantaliano and Nicole Borromeo.

The candidates were judged for beauty of face, figure, stage presence, personality, charm, grace, communication skills, wit, and intelligence.

The judging panel are Norman Mendoza, Christell Tudtud, Vanessa Balbuena, Flor Gitgano and Life contributing editor Clint Holton Potestas.

Miss Mandaue alumni in International stage

The Miss Mandaue pageant has produced queens that have conquered the national and international stage.

Rizzini Gomez who won Miss Mandaue in 2008 was crowned as Miss Tourism International 2012 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Miss Mandaue 2013 Steffi Aberasturi won Reyna ng Aliwan 2014.

Miss Mandaue 2013 second runner-up Eva Psychee Patalinjug recently won Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 and will represent the country in Myanmar in October.

Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Top 25 Ena Louis Velasco was crowned Miss Mandaue 2015.

Her first runner-up Cynthia Thomalla who won the Miss Eco Philippines, who is now competing for Miss Eco International in Egypt.

Clarence Sanchez, Miss Mandaue committee chairman is happy with the achievements of the past winners.

“We can say that in our own small way, we contributed to their journey, he said.

Long running pageant

Miss Mandaue, now on its 49th year, is one of the longest running local beauty pageants in the country.

The coronation night will be held on May 6 at Mandaue Sports Complex.

The candidates will be judged in nine categories: Media’s Choice, Talent Competition, Fitness Competition, Pre-Judging, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Runway, Best in Evening Wear, Question-and-Answer, and Committee’s Choice.

Prizes at stake for the winners are P100,000 (Miss Mandaue 2018), P50,000 (first runner-up), and P30,000 (second runner-up).