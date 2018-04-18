Lawyer says sorry

LAWYER Sarah Cabrera-Calipayan apologized to the public for whatever alarm and inconvenience she may have caused.

In a post on her Facebook page, Cabrera-Calipayan said she is suffering from depression and on Tuesday evening, she left like it would become a “full blown panic attack.”

“I got a drink at BTC (Banilad Town Center). I got a little drunk and couldn’t drive anymore and decided to check in a nearby hotel instead of causing an accident. I also forgot to charge my phone and so it died on me,” she explained.

“It was never my intention to almost give you all heart attacks. Let me first say that my problems are nowhere near as dire or grave compared to those experienced by many of our citizens today. But they are nevertheless very real to me and sometimes overwhelming,” she added.

Sarah, who last week tendered her resignation as senior legal counsel of a real estate company, said she was depressed thinking about her decision to leave a “dream job with wonderful bosses, and excellent colleagues.”

“It was a job that was in my vision board while I was reviewing for the bar exams,” she said.

Just recently, Sarah said she was endorsed to be promoted to Assistant Vice President for Legal where she worked, and was already interviewed by senior vice presidents for the promotion.

“I had to turn both down for my mental and physical well-being,” she said.

Sarah, a psychology major in college, said she has been battling depression for more than a year now.

“Many things can trigger a downward spiral, but what triggered mine was when a good friend of ours sexually harassed me. And then I got victim-blamed by someone I love whom I confided it to. I’ve been trying to get over that,” she said.

Her physician recently told her that probably the reason why she has not conceived yet was maybe because she was under too much stress.

“Maybe the stress is too much. I just turned 33 and maybe wanted to have a baby before I turned 35. Maybe. Because, look at this world. It’s scary. But I have years of stress to undo and needed to take care of my well-being to even be ready for that,” said Sarah who got married to Jamaal in 2013.