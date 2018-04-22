Future of the NBA? Sixers show they could be after Game 4 win over Miami

MIAMI — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid certainly aren’t acting like playoff first-timers, and JJ Redick provided the veteran leadership that Philadelphia so desperately needed.

The 76ers might very well be the NBA’s team of the future.

And that future might be starting sooner than many envisioned.

Simmons was the first rookie to since Magic Johnson in 1980 to have a playoff triple-double, Redick led Philadelphia with 24 points and the 76ers moved one win from the second round by topping the Miami Heat 106-102 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Simmons had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists while Joel Embiid finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“I’m shocked that we won this game,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “We really didn’t have a right to win the game.”

Here’s why he said that: His team turned the ball over 27 times, shot 7 for 31 from 3-point range and trailed by 12 late in the third quarter in an extremely hostile environment against a desperate opponent.

Despite it all, the 76ers were unfazed.

Philadelphia turned a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead with a 19-2 run that ended midway through the fourth quarter, then absorbed the best shot Dwyane Wade could throw at the 76ers in the final minutes before heading home with a chance to close the Heat out in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Wade led all scorers with 25 points off the Heat bench, 12 of them coming in the fourth. But it wasn’t enough.