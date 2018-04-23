Two minors rescued, woman arrested in Cordova cyberporn operation

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in an entrapment operation due to her alleged engagement in cyberpornography in Cordova town on Monday afternoon.

Senior Supt. Romeo Perigo, director of Women and Children’s Protection Center in Central Visayas (WCPC-7), said that the two minors with ages below 10 years old were rescued during the operation.

“Iyang mga biktima is mga bata lang sa ilang area. We do believe nga mga anak ra sa iyang silingan (Her victims are children in their area. We believe that these are children of her neighbors),” said Perigo.

The suspect has been monitored by the WCPC-7 personnel for two weeks.

Perigo said that they received reports from informants of the illegal activities involving the suspect.

Based on initial investigation, the arrested woman send nude photos and videos to her clients, who are mostly from the United States.

This afternoon’s operation is the third entrapment operation of WCPC-7 this year together with the International Justice Mission (IJM).