City govt distributes free water in Cebu mountain Barangays

The Cebu City Government has started distributing potable water for free to mountain barangays in the city following the onset of the summer heat.

In a press briefing today, Cebu City Department of Public Service (DPS) chief Roberto Cabarrubias said insufficient rains this summer has also resulted to a decline in the mountain’s springs which serve as water sources in those areas.

“We’ve been distributing water for free for two weeks now in the mountain barangays. We can deliver 14,000 liters of water per day. It’s sourced from MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District),” Cabarrubias said.

As of now, the city government is delivering free potable water to Barangays Busay and Adlaon.

Cabarrubias added that other barangays who wanted to benefit from the city government’s free-water program will have to make a request to the DPS.