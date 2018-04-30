Spiral pole dancer wins PGT season 6

KRISTEL De Catalina was hailed the sixth grand champion in ABS-CBN’s Pilipinas Got Talent (PGT) Season 6 held at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga last April 29, Sunday.

The 32-year-old spiral pole dancer from Antipolo City got 99.67 percent, a combined score from text votes and the three judges—Angel Locsin, Robin Padilla and Vice Ganda.

She received P2 million cash as her prize.

De Catalina performed her routine to Celine Dion’s popular song, “All By Myself” during the grand finals.

Padilla had nothing but praise for her.

“Kristel, alam mo ‘yung mga ginagawa mo delikado. Kahit isang beses, hindi ako ni nyerbos, kasi alam ko napakagaling mo. Napakahusay mo,” he said.

Locsin said that she never thought De Catalina would still top her previous performances.

“Pero pag dating sayo, bawat performance mo ni le-level up mo. ‘Yung mga akala namin ‘yun na pinaka the best niya, babalik ka sa stage at lalamunin mo ng buong buo ‘yung stage. Para kang halimaw sa stage na pinakitaan mo kami ng bago na imposible na higitan mo,” she added.

Vice Ganda, who had pressed the Golden Buzzer so that De Catalina could proceed to the semi-final round, was profound in his praise and expressed how proud he was of her.

“I love you. Mabuhay ka! You make me so proud. Pinag-uusapan namin (judges), ‘yung ginolden buzzer natin parang nating inanak, iniluwal, na tayo ‘yung natataranta na ‘pag kayo ang sususunod. ‘Yan ‘yung naramdaman ko kanina. Para kitang iniluwal at ng napanood kita, para kang gumradweyt ng Summa Cum Laude.

Napakahusay mo,” Vice Ganda said.

De Catalina bested nine other grand finalists last weekend including dancing duo Rhea Marquez and Julius Obera, who are from Cebu and Ormoc respectively (second place) as well as vape master and comedian Joven Olvido, who got the third place.

Aside from Marquez, Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) II Blue Knights also made it to the grand finals.

Other grand finalists in PGT Season 6 are Nocturnal Dance Company, Orville Tonido, Kristel de Catalina, Xtreme Dancers, Bardilleranz, and DWC Aeon Flex.

De Catalina is the second dancer to win PGT. She is also the first solo female performer to clinch the title.

Last season, the Power Duo composed of dancers Anjanette and Gervin was named the grand champion.

Past PGT winners are Jovit Baldivino (Season 1), Marcelito Pomoy (Season 2), Maasinhon Trio (Season 3), Roel Manlangit (Season 4), and Power Duo (Season 5).