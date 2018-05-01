LTFRB to meet taxi operators, drivers amid reports on abusive practices in Cebu

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) has a message to abusive taxi drivers in Cebu and Bohol especially those who frequent the airports.

“Palihog pag-undang mo. Kay dili mu-angayan mahimong taxi drivers (Please stop what you’re doing. Because you’re not fit to be a taxi driver),” said LTFRB – 7 regional director Ahmed Cuizon.

His statements came right after Special Assistant to the President, Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go announced in a press conference during his visit yesterday in Cebu City that the Malacañang, and himself, has received numerous reports of abusive taxi drivers in the provinces of Cebu and Bohol.

“Ang mga taxi dinhe sa Bohol, dili musugot kung dili mukontrata. Dili daw i-flag down ang meter. Daghan napud mi nadungog sa bisag asa nga airport. Ni-reklamo ang mga local residents. Daghan na pati dinhe sa Cebu. Nakadungog mi ana,” said Go.

This prompted Go on requesting the LTFRB to further investigate and come up with measures to address the solution.

“Mao sad nang gi-encourage namo ang tanan nga i-sumbong ang angay i-sumbong (This is also why we’re encouraging them to report those which needed the attention of authorities),” he added.

Go’s claims were corroborated by Cuizon when he, and several members of the LTFRB – 7, went undercover in Tagbilaran Airport in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last week wherein they apprehended and impounded at least two, colorum automobiles pretending to be taxis.

“There are only 50 units of taxis in Tagbilaran City. And most likely we will be conducting a regular meeting for all taxi drivers and operators in Bohol. In fact, we will be having a seminar for them this week,” said Cuizon.

He also said that they will replicate the training seminars as well as investigate for reports of abusive taxi drivers in Cebu wherein there are over 1,000 taxi drivers and operators. But Cuizon did not mention any dates yet.

“We have already calibrated their meters to make sure that they can still beat their boundaries. I urge them not to resort to unlawful means of sidelines,” he added.