More plantilla positions needed to end contractualization in government agencies

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) needs to create more plantilla positions to end contractualization of employees in government agencies.

Luchel Taniza, Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (Dole-7) information officer, said that monitoring the job order (JO) and casual employees in the government is beyond their mandate.

Taniza said that the labor department could only oversee the compliance of private companies to the anti-illegal labor-only contracting practices.

However, she said that the JOs and casual employees exist in government because of the limited available positions in government offices provided by the DBM.