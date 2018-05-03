More plantilla positions needed to end contractualization in government agencies
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) needs to create more plantilla positions to end contractualization of employees in government agencies.
Luchel Taniza, Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (Dole-7) information officer, said that monitoring the job order (JO) and casual employees in the government is beyond their mandate.
Taniza said that the labor department could only oversee the compliance of private companies to the anti-illegal labor-only contracting practices.
However, she said that the JOs and casual employees exist in government because of the limited available positions in government offices provided by the DBM.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.