Portions of South Coastal Road to be closed for 10 hours for INC’s walk against poverty

Anticipating thousands of people to attend a charity walk at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, the Cebu City Transportation Office will close portions of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) for at least 10 hours starting tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Francisco Ouano said that the southbound lane of the CSCR would be divided into two lanes temporarily to accommodate vehicles which will pass through the SRP.

Ouano said they would be anticipating around 50,000 members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to join the Cebu part of the Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty on Sunday (May 6).

He said that the activity would be expected to start at 4 a.m. and would be expected to end at around 6 and 7 a.m.

“CSCR, from Il Corso up to the U-turn point in the viaduct, will be closed,” said Ouano in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

But he also said that since the southbound lane would be the only road that would be opened to traffic, they would allow northbound cars to make a left turn towards the Mambaling Access Road.

“For southbound cars who will be accessing the SRP through the Ludo Bridge cannot make a left turn to Mambaling Access Road. If they want to proceed to Barangay Mambaling, we advise them to take N. Bacalso Ave. instead,” Ouano said.

Aside from the SRP walk, there will also be a charity walk that will be held simultaneously in Metro Manila at Roxas Boulevard, according to the Inquirer.net in a report.

The INC, an international Christian sect that originated in the Philippines, has over 2 million members according to its officers.

The Inquirer.net also said that INC General Auditor Glicerio Santos Jr. described in a promotional video from INC News and Updates that the event would focus on extending help for impoverished people in Africa./With Inquirer.net