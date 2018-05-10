Cebu groups hold prayer vigil in support of CJ Sereno

Lawyers and supporters of the The Silent Majority and Tindig Pilipinas gathered at the Capitol grounds Thursday night for a prayer vigil in support of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

The gathering in Cebu was held ahead of the Jericho March that Sereno supporters are organizing in Manila today.

Lawyer Vincent Isles said they appeal for the enlightenment of Supreme Court justices who will convene today to rule on the quo warranto case against the Chief Justice.

“It (quo warranto) is going to destroy the constitution and the security of tenure of our impeachable officials. If the case will push through, what more will stop the executive from persecuting those who go against them,” he told Cebu Daily News.