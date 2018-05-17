Child killed in Naga road mishap

A 1-year-old girl died while her mother and 13-year-old sister sustained injuries in a road mishap in Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City on Wednesday evening (May 16).

Jen (name withheld) from Barangay North Poblacion, San Fernando town, Cebu was declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians after she was run over by a Ceres Bus.

while her mother Maria Josefa Omayo, 27, and sister, Ana (name withheld) survived.

SPO1 Kent Cabrera of Naga City police said that the victims were heading to Southern Cebu onboard their blue Yamaha Neon motorcycle when the bus accidentally hit their motorcycle.

Cabrera said that victims were thrown away from their motorcycle.

Cabrera added that Jay Parilla Bersero, 33, the driver of the Ceres Bus, lost control of the bus after he overtook a multi-cab.

Bersero is now detained at Naga City police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.