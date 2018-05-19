Duterte: 2 more Cabinet members to be fired soon

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Saturday that he will be firing two more Cabinet officials anytime soon.

In a speech during the opening ceremonies of the Philippine National Games 2018 in Cebu City, the president said he is fed-up with officials he appointed who only turn out to be scallawags.

But Duterte refused to name names or drop any hints as to the identity of the two officials on the chopping board.

The President claimed that the two officials were using his name, and that of his relatives, including his common-law wife, Honeylet, his chilren, and cousins, in their spiteful activities.

“Kaning naa ta sa gobyerno, dili ni pangwartahay. Ignan tamo sa tinarong lang ang gobyerno. Ako pay ga-appoint nila, ako pay gapahawa. Ako pa gipaplastar sila og ayo pero gahi ug ulo. Ayaw na ug duul kanako,” Duterte said.