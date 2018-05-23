3 Cebu bets in LET Top 10 list

Three education degree graduates from Cebu-based colleges and universities landed in the top 10 list of the March 2018 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET)

Jade Soronio Tagab, a graduate of the University of the Visayas-Cebu City landed in the Top 3 of LET for the elementary level with an average of 88.00%, while Hannah Lei Pepito Pulvera of the University Of Cebu – Lapulapu and Mandaue ranked 4th with an average of 87.80%.

Meanwhile, Ruel Romarate Yu from the University of San Jose-Recoletos was also among the topnotchers for the secondary level. Yu ranked 10th with an average of 90.60%.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), which released the official results on Wednesday, May 22, only 22,936 out of 76,673 examinees for secondary level passed the exam, while only 58,323 examinees for elementary level passed the exam.