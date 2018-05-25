‘Alaala’ wins Gold Camera Award at US International Film and Video Festival

AFTER New York Festivals Best TV and Film Awards, GMA’s documentary drama “Alaala” has earned another international award.

“Alaala” received the Gold Camera award in the 50th US International Film and Video Festival. The list winners was announced on Thursday in its official website.

Adolfo Alix Jr., “Alaala” director, also announced their victory via Twitter and through an Instagram story.

“Congratulations! ALAALA won the GOLD CAMERA in the US International Film and Video Festival. To God be the Glory,” Alix stated in his IG Story.

“Alaala” is headlined by Pambansang Bae Alden Richards. It also starred Rocco Nacino, Bianca Umali, and Gina Alajar.

The documentary drama centers on the story of Martial Law survivor and writer, Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan.

Aside from “Alaala,” other Kapuso shows and programs were also recognized in 50th US International Film and Video Festival.

Kapuso primetime series “The One That Got Away” bagged Silver Screen Award.

The series is headlined by Lovi Poe, Max Collins, Rhian Ramos and Dennis Trillo.

“The One That Got Away” is directed by Mark Sicat Dela Cruz and is about how women deal with love and friendship.

There are also other GMA documentaries that won in the festival.

The “Philippine Seas” hosted by Atom Araullo and directed by Aaron Pains Mendoza won the Gold Camera medal.

The episode shows the wonders and threats of the Philippine seas.

Among those that are featured in the documentary is the southern town of Moalboal in Cebu which is famous for its sardine run.

Another area in Visayas that was featured is in Bais, Negros Oriental where number of dolphins can also be found.

Another documentary hosted by Araullo titled “Silang Kinalimutan” (The Forgotten) also received the Gold Camera Award.

“Silang Kinalimutan” (The Forgotten) is an I-Witness episode directed by Bryan Kristoffer J. Brazil.

“Silang Kinalimutan” (The Forgotten) talks about the life of a Rohingya family in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Another GMA documentary titled, “Inside Marawi: A Report on 360 Video by Raffy Tima” was awarded the Silver Screen award.

Tima produced, reported, wrote and edited the documentary.

The story talks about the Battle of Marawi which lasted for five months. The documentary showed the war-torn area in 360 degrees.

Reel Time’s “Batang Maestro” episode of GMA Network also bagged Gold Camera award.

The documentary is about the head teacher of San Jose Elementary School in Sorsogon province who organized a

community of non-readers.

The head teacher has child-volunteers, including a 12-year old boy named Dagul.

“Reporter’s Notebook’s” episode of “Yapak Da Pusod ng Dagat” (Footsteps of the Seabed) also bagged the Silver Screen Award.

According to its website, US International Film and Video Festival was born in Chicago in 1967 with five competitions or category namely corporate, education, entertainment, documentary, and student productions.

Last year, GMA won one gold and six silver medals in the same festival.