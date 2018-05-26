Son of former tanod arrested in buy-bust

A son of a former barangay tanod was arrested by police operatives during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Friday evening (May 25).

Police identified the suspects as Lester Gendrauli, 33, who was arrested by the operatives of Mambaling police station.

Seized from him were 22 small sachets and a medium sized shabu all worth P74,576.

According to Mambaling Police Chief Randy Caballes, Gendrauli is the son of Dioscoro Gendrauli, a former barangay tanod.

The suspect is now detained at Mambaling Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.