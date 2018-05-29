Mayor wants ground work completed on CCMC

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is eyeing to have all construction work focused on the ground floor first if it only meant to have at least portions of the new Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) be operational before this year ends.

“We’ll do it one floor at a time if we have to. Let’s finish the ground floor, then we’ll figure out the second, then the third, and the fourth. Because what we’re trying to do now is to fix the building. Let’s open up the doors before the end of the year. At least one floor (we can open CCMC),” said Osmeña.

This came after C.E. Padilla, the contractor tasked to finish the new CCMC building, with a budget of over P500 million, was issued with a show-cause order by the city government’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to explain the delays being incurred.

Construction of the new CCMC building started in 2015 and was supposed to be completed in 2017.

“They have to explain. But I’m not going to cancel the project. It’s just going to create another big delay because of government procedures,” said Osmeña.