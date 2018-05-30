3 Cabinet execs, AFP chief get CA nod

Three Cabinet members, and five ranking military officers, including Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez, were confirmed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday.

The three Cabinet officials were Justice Secretary Menardo Ilasco Guevarra, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, and Agrarian Reform Secretary John Rualo Castriciones.

Aside from Galvez, the CA also confirmed the ad interim appointments of four other military officers: Brigadier General (reserve) Nelson P. Collantes, Colonel Emmanuel A. Mahipus, Brigadier General Rolando R. Rodil, and Brigadier General Joselito F. Maclan.

Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting was also confirmed by the Commission.

The CA likewise confirmed the nominations of Sulpicio Miguel Confiado as Philippine Ambassador to the Arab of Egypt Sulpicio Miguel Confiado, and Akmad Atiah Sakkam as Philippine Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.